Early morning drug bust in Clay Co.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - At around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, October 29th, a Clay County Deputy Sheriff was on a routine patrol when he stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation.
The stop was conducted on US 287 South at New York Road.
While speaking with the driver of the vehicle, the Deputy smelled marijuana coming from within the vehicle.
The officer conducted a search of the vehicle that yielded eight and a half pounds of marijuana.
Jorge Sanchez Valenzuela, 24-years-old, of Farmers Branch and Marc Andrew Mercado, 21-years-old, of Dallas were both arrested for Possession of Marijuana, greater than five pounds but less than 50 pounds.
Justice of the Peace John Swenson set the bond on both suspects at $10,000 for the Third Degree Felony offense.
Both Valenzuela and Mercado remain in the Clay County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
