Large drug bust during traffic stop on 287

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Monday October 28, around 2:45 p.m., a Wichita County Highway Interdiction Deputy made a routine traffic stop at the intersection of US 287 and N 8th Street.
Police found 14 pounds of methamphetamine and 3 grams of black tar heroin in the vehicle.
The street value of the narcotics seized was $500,000.
The 45-year-old male driver, Tracy Allen Alvarez, and a 36-year-old male passenger, Kenny Louis Collazo, both from Arizona, were placed under arrest.
They were both transported to the Wichita County Detention Center and were charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 over 400 grams.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.