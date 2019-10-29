Montague Co. Commissioners Court approves payment for highway expansion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today the Montague County Commissioners Court approved the payment of just over $312,000 to the Texas Department of Transportation for the expansion of Highway 82 between Henrietta and Nocona.
The project is split into four phases according to TxDOT, starting in Nocona and slowly working its way towards Henrietta. This will expand the highway from three lanes to four with a large median in between.
“We have a lot of our citizens go to Wichita Falls daily, a lot of commuters, it will help safety wise, overall it will help the economy, it will be great all around,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Mark Murphy said.
This payment covers 10% of the total project cost and will go towards acquiring the land adjacent to the current road, it’s part of TxDOT’s Right of Way acquisition program. While this will affect land owners along Highway 82, TxDOT officials say they’ll only need a narrow strip of land that is only about a hundred feet wide. The mayor of Nocona says the people he’s talked to in the city that live next to the highway say their glad the expansion is coming.
“They’re hoping that TxDOT will work with them to make their entrances where they can get in on both sides of the highway and all, Mayor Robert Fenoglio said.
Expanding Highway 82 into a four lane highway from Cooke to Clay county has been TxDOT’s goal since the early seventies, and now steps are being made to complete a project that’s been in the works for over 45 years.
“It will be a win win situation for everyone, both Wichita Falls and Nocona,” Fenoglio said.
Construction is scheduled to begin in two years and be finished by 2029.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.