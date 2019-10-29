Montague Co. Commissioners Court approves payment for highway expansion

This payment covers 10% of the total project cost and will go towards acquiring the land adjacent to the current road, it’s part of TxDOT’s Right of Way acquisition program. While this will affect land owners along Highway 82, TxDOT officials say they’ll only need a narrow strip of land that is only about a hundred feet wide. The mayor of Nocona says the people he’s talked to in the city that live next to the highway say their glad the expansion is coming.