MSU Texas and Texas Tech partner for new health center

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University and the West Texas Area Health Education Center program office are bringing better health opportunities to Texoma.
MSU Texas is announcing the opening of the North Central Texas Area Health Education Center to better help serve the greater Wichita Falls area.
There are six regional centers in the West Texas AHEC area currently and 261 centers nationwide.
The office at MSU Texas will be serving 11 counties: Archer, Clay, Cooke, Denton, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Parker, Wichita, Wise and Young.
The center will be located at 3410 Taft Blvd. inside the Alumni House.
This new center will be under the direction of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.
The AHEC program allows students to learn the core of health sciences as defined by the Texas Tech University Health Sciences degree programs in a more realistic setting than the classroom alone can provide.
AHEC is a federal grant program that was established in 1971, with a mission is to recruit, educate and sustain a healthcare professions workforce committed to under-served and rural areas.
Adding awareness of the healthcare professions to prospective students increases the chances of those same students staying in our community to work.
Students who participate in AHEC service-learning programs are more likely to develop an awareness of economic and cultural barriers in the day-to-day procedures of health care.
AHEC plans to host conferences and seminars aimed at helping students find and secure scholarship opportunities.
For more information you can visit the MSU Texas website, their Facebook page or by calling the North Central AHEC office at 940-397-8912 or 940-397-8913.
