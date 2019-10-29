MSU Texas’s most popular majors are in health and science field

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) -Midwestern State University's top three majors( highest enrollment) are in the new health science and human service building, and the top three majors are nursing, pre-nursing, and respiratory care.
Forty percent of the schools 6000 students learn in the health and science building. Wichita Falls city leaders revealed how those numbers could translate to jobs in Wichita Falls and what they are doing to make sure this is the case.
Students attend college and select degree fields in the hope of succeeding in the labor market.
"I know if I were a parent that would be the first thing that I would ask, what kind of job will my son or daughter be able to have when they get out of college and then what is the availability of that that gets them as I like to call it the off the payroll, said Jeff Killion, Dean of Gunn College of Health Science & Human Services,
" I'm really close with my family, and so that is why my main plan is to go back home," said senior nursing student Kelsey Lewis.
Jeff Killion says they have to tools, advanced technology, community partnerships, and family-like atmosphere to attract students to campus, but after graduation, all bets are off.
We recruit students from in town and then also we have students from out of town, and they do stay a lot of them decide to stay.
One aspect of labor market success is the ability to utilize the investment in schooling in future employment one-way Wichita Falls is aiming to do is with Taylor Davis new role as Director of Wichita falls Talent partnership.
“Her job is really to bridge those gaps and create those relationships between our education system and local employers,” said Adrene Wike, Business Intelligence.
The talent partnership is a product of the city’s strategic planning initiative. Members include educators and local businesses working together to keep that talent pool flowing into Wichita Falls.
We reached out to United Regional for the number of MSU students they have hired, but the numbers are not available at this time.
For more information about the city of Wichita Fall Talent, partnership click here.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.