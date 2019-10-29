Residents describe hearing mysterious sirens around Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - An ominous, blaring siren has been startling people across Wichita Falls. To some it sounded almost like something out of an apocalyptic movie.
For Atzhiri Acosta hearing the sirens around 6:45 Monday morning was all too real. “I was preparing for my meditation that I do every morning and the siren just went off,” she said.
The siren is right near her house by Lucy Park, “I looked to the window, and I see it spinning so I was like freaking out.”
She had never heard or seen anything like it before, so she called the police. “They didn't know what was going on.”
So, she texted friends, “Apparently no one had heard it. It was just me, so everyone was making fun of me,” she said laughingly.
But she had not imagined it, “People were telling me that they heard it this morning also, across town.”
Footage of the sirens this Monday was taken by Jessica Pichardo, on the southwest part of town, not far from Lake Wichita and Memorial Stadium.
It was also early in the morning around 7, almost the same time when Acosta heard the sounds the week before.
Pichardo remembers, “I was making some coffee and I just heard a really weird noise. My dog kind of tilted her head and walked over to the door. I just kind of looked out…it was far away at some points and then it sounded like it was closer.”
She is not the only one trying to find out where it came from.
Traffic Engineering Superintendent Larry Wilkinson sent out his crew to inspect the more than 50 sirens around town. He said they found nothing unusual. Now, the department plans to reach out to the manufacturers of the sirens they use for more answers.
It does not help that the mysterious sirens add to this already eerie time of year.
Pichardo said, “You know, I watch a lot of horror movies. The first thing I was thinking with it being Halloween time was Martial Law or a zombie apocalypse or something like that.”
