Safe Kids Halloween is tomorrow

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are back with our annual Safe Kids Halloween event tomorrow Wednesday, October 30.
We want to see you and your children dress up in your best costumes and head out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center for all the family fun starting at 5:00 p.m.
From 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. children with special needs will get to be first in line to trick-or-treat with several vendors.
Then beginning at 5:30 p.m. general admission will get their turn at the trick-or-tricking fun.
The party won’t stop until 8:00 p.m.
We will have face-painting, bounce houses and pony rides in addition to the trick-or-treat fun.
Bring out your entire family to enjoy this free event.
