School districts working to get ahead of potential threats

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - In the wake of tragic school shootings, Senate Bill 11 requires every school district in the state of Texas to put together a team to focus on school safety.
Training on how to put those school safety plans into action was held today for region nine.
Superintendents and board members from all over the region showed up for the training, which was led by the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC).
TxSSC worked with Jeff Pollard, the vice president of Sigma Threat Assessment Associates, and a licensed psychologist.
“Every time we have gone in after there’s been a shooting, every single time, people say ‘we never believed it’d happen here,” said Pollard.
He has created a nationwide program that teaches districts how to create the now state-wide mandatory threat assessment teams.
“We have criteria--specific criteria--that states these are kinds of behaviors that individuals may be engaged in that looks like they may be on the path to violence,” said Pollard, “and when you’re able to identify those, it puts you in a position to be able to prevent that violence.”
While it’s adapted over time, Pollard has been working with schools for twenty years. He said when he first began, these types of trainings were rare.
“The frequency of giving these programs has increased exponentially,” he added.
With over twenty years of education experience himself, the executive director of Region 9, Wes Pierce, agreed.
“In recent years, the emphasis on school safety, has really come to the forefront.," said Pierce, "we just see such a need in our district now to make sure they have teams that are well trained.”
Pollard added that it’s all about being proactive, and identifying individuals who may pose a threat and then intervening before it’s too late.
'There’s a planning process that goes into these actions, and the good thing about it is is that we know what that process looks like, we can identify it, and we can intervene before someone turns into a regularly troubled individual into having done something awful," said Pollard.
Pierce said he’s hopeful that knowledge will make an overall positive impact in Texas districts.
“To go back into their districts, put into place some threat assessment protocols, so that they can be proactive and ensure that their schools are the safest that they can possibly be,” he said.
Training continues tomorrow, where they will focus on building a digital threat assessment..
Pierce said it will help districts be aware of the of the digital footprint that is out there, while working to remain proactive.
