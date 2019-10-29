UPDATE: City responds to siren malfunction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After initially saying that the 56 siren units across the city were not malfunctioning, it appears a keypad issue has actually been the culprit of the spooky sirens.
The City of Wichita Falls Traffic Engineering Division visited with the siren manufacturer’s representative, and it appears that the keypads independently malfunctioned at several local outdoor warning units.
According to the representative, condensation can form inside keypads that “bridge” the connection to activate the unit.
The keypads are located inside the units, but it is not a sealed cabinet.
The siren manufacturer’s representative informed city staff that cold, moist weather like we’ve been seeing has caused similar problems around the country.
The keypad is only used to activate the unit physically on-site, and it has been the city’s policy to keep the keypad connected for an event in which an individual unit must be used by emergency management officials.
Because of this malfunction, the keypads will be disconnected at all individual locations around Wichita Falls.
If emergency management officials need to use an individual unit on-site, the keypad will be reconnected for the time of use only.
Disconnecting a keypad will not impact the city’s ability to activate a single unit or the entire system using traditional methods.
On a recording yesterday, the sirens went off around 7:00 a.m. near Memorial Stadium.
The same sounding siren went off on October 23 near Lucy Park.
Video that showcased the siren near Lucy Park circulated on social media, but no one had an answer until now.
Sirens were also heard around 5:00 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. on Monday, October 28 all over town.
If this problem continues, the City of Wichita Falls is asking people who hear it contact the Traffic Engineering Division at 940-761-7640.
They ask you please report your location and city staff will follow up on the problem.
