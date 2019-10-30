ANGELS youth group honored for community service

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - A middle school mission youth group was honored on Oct. 30 by their church and Texas leaders for completing over 700 hours of community service in four months.
The youth group, ANGELS, is from the First United Methodist Church of Burkburnett and is comprised of 10-14 year-old children who came together to make an impact at their church and in their community.
“Everybody has worked really hard and it’s such a blessing with how many opportunities we’ve got," Rosalie Alfert, ANGELS member, said. "I’m really glad that we were able to help out our community and make it a better place for everybody.”
The ANGELS wanted to learn everything themselves and to prove that faith, hard work and great attitudes can accomplish feats greater than themselves.
“Well, for us, we love helping out our community and with our church it helps us a lot in life for the future, for our church and for people around us to show that there are people here for the future," John Alfert, ANGELS member, said. "We will be here to help.”
The group was recognized by the offices of Senator Pat Fallon and Representative Mac Thornberry for their commitment to their community and accomplishments.
“We all come from different parts of the school," Carlie Ash, ANGELS member, said. “It’s not just like one group that’s in our school. We have some football players, a tennis player and artists.”
“We have all different kinds of people that joined the group and it makes it cool because it’s not just one part doing it. It’s a group of different kinds of people working together to do something good for our community,” Ash said.
