Community members get behind the scenes look at WFISD schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Some Wichita Falls community members got to be principal for the day at all the WFISD schools on Wednesday.
They visited classrooms, met with students and even filled out their own teacher evaluations.
All the guest principals came together to share their experiences across the schools and ask superintendent Michael Kuhrt questions at a lunch at the Career Education Center. Many were impressed with how teachers worked with their students.
Our team followed Vernon College English professor Joe Johnston at Kirby Middle School. He visited science classrooms and the technology wing, seeing the different ways students are engaging with the material they’re learning.
Getting to see the path students take before going to college was impressive to him, even helping him get a better idea of how to connect with students.
“There are an enormous number of methods so it almost seems like each kid is getting addressed individually," Johnston said. "Based on my experience I’m the old guy in the room at that point, that’s not how I remember school going.”
Partners in Education coordinator January Cadotte says days like this help give the community a better idea of the inner workings of the schools.
“There’s not a lot of opportunity unless you’re mentoring a child or volunteering at our campus to get into our schools," she said. "With this, you not only get into the school, but you get a personal tour with our principals to see everything that happens, from the crises to the lovey dovies to emergencies.”
Cadotte said they are looking for more volunteers for the next day on April 2. You can email her at jbcadotte@wfisd.net to sign up ahead of time.
