Munchkins on Main in Vernon on Halloween

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Halloween in Vernon will be celebrated downtown on the spookiest day of the year, October 31.
During a board meeting on Monday the Vernon Main Street advisory board approved this event.
Event organizers are calling the event Munchkins on Main, which is taking place on October 31 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters, as well as trunk-or-treat locations scattered around downtown.
If you would like to participate in decorating your trunk for the trunk-or-treat you can contact the event organizer at 940-552-2564 with an entry fee of $5.
Downtown businesses will participate in a scarecrow contest with decorated scarecrows where their flag poles stand.
Attendees can also participate in a pumpkin carving contest.
If you would like to participate just drop off your pumpkins on the North side of the Courthouse by 4:30 p.m. on Halloween.
They will have a Haunted House, a children’s costume parade and pumpkin painting, with pumpkins provided for the kids.
Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be for sale by the Main Street Program to raise money to award prizes for Best Trunk-or-Treat Location, Best Costumes, Best Jack-o-Lantern and Best Scarecrow.
If you would like more information about this event you can visit the Vernon Chamber of Commerce website, the City of Vernon website or Facebook page.
