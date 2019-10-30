Nov. 1 speed limit law changes could take months to implement

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A highly anticipated law raising the speed limit on the turnpike goes into effect on November 1, but don’t expect to be able to legally drive faster starting that day.
House Bill 1071 was the first bill Lawton Representative Daniel Pae introduced after being elected. He said he chose to do so because it was an issue brought to him by several people in southwest Oklahoma.
"The estimates are it could save drivers about 7 or 8 minutes of travel times which could make or break depending on what type of meeting you have in Lawton or Oklahoma City. I think it will be a positive impact for drivers who take that route,” Pae said.
The bill will also allow the speed limits to be raised from 70 to 75 on select State Highways. But those highways, along with the specific stretches of the turnpike that will be impacted, haven’t been determined yet.
"What we agreed upon was ODOT and OTA will conduct feasibility studies of the entire turnpike system. Look at traffic history, the condition of the roads, factors such as that, to determine which parts of the turnpike system will be ideal for the speed limit increase. The process begins November 1 and we’ll gradually see the increase over the next few months,” Pae said.
The speed limits going up could get you to your destination a little bit faster, but the added speed can also make the roads more dangerous.
"If you’re going 80 miles per hour, things will come at you a little bit quicker. That increase in speed will be a big deal for a lot of people but that does not change the fact that driving safely is still important and it is still imperative on the drivers, the people driving, that they follow proper procedures and proper protocols to remain safe, not just for themselves but for everybody else that is on the road as well,” said Sergeant Timothy Jenkins with the Lawton Police Department.
