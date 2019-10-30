3rd Annual Los Muertos Festival this Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Alicia Duran joined Jake in studio today to talk about Los Muertos happening this weekend.
The 3rd Annual Los Muertos Festival is set for Saturday, November 2 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and our very own Jake Garcia will be hosting the event.
Everything will be happening in Downtown Wichita Falls on Saturday evening.
Tickets are $5 in advance, $7 at the entry gate, and kids 12 and under get in for free.
Get ready for an authentic experience of live music, Aztec Dancers and a magical Altar area set in a beautiful space that is reminiscent of Frida Kahlo’s Casa Azul Garden, all put in place by Los Muertos Wichita Falls and 9th Street Studios.
Los Muertos is excited about the return of the Aztec Dancers, Mitotiliztli Yaoyollohtli.
You can buy tickets in advance online or at Farmers Insurance downtown located at 823 Travis St or Carniceria Los Cuates located at 1105 Broad St.
For more information you can visit the Los Muertos WF Facebook page, the event Facebook page or the Wichita Falls Art Alliance website.
