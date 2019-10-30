Region 9 hosts Digital Threat Assessment Workshop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Region 9 is hosting a Digital Threat Assessment Workshop Wednesday October 30.
The workshops began at 8:30 a.m. and will continue until 4:30 p.m. at Region 9 located at 301 Loop 11 in Wichita Falls.
This Digital Threat Assessment workshop will address the ever-evolving technology challenges and the need to keep up that schools face.
They will use real life case examples from expert works across North America, and a large portion of the day will contain hands-on searching exercises through current social media sites and applications.
The Digital Threat Assessment Workshop is open to public ISDs, open-enrollment charter schools, school-based law enforcement, junior colleges and state agencies that support schools.
The workshop is free but registration is required.
Visit their website or Facebook page to learn more.
