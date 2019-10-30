Safe Kids Halloween happening now until 8 p.m.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We are back with our annual Safe Kids Halloween event on this Hallow’s Eve, Wednesday October 30.
We want to see you and your kiddos get all dress up in your best costumes and head out to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center located at 111 N. Burnett St. for all the family fun that started at 5:00 p.m.
From 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. children with special needs were able to be first in line to trick-or-treat with several vendors.
Then at 5:30 p.m. general admission had a chance to win big with the trick-or-tricking fun.
The party won’t stop until 8:00 p.m. so come on out and bring your ghouls, goblins, princesses and fairies.
We have face-painting, bounce houses and pony rides in addition to the all trick-or-treating.
This event is free so bring out your entire family to enjoy.
