As temperatures drop the dangers of space heaters rise

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The cold weather is here to stay and that means people are cranking up the thermostats to keep warm, and the way some people are heating their homes could be dangerous.
Each year small space heaters are used improperly and can easily cause a house fire.
“People get cold and they don't want to warm up the whole room so they set it right down in from of them, then they ignite the blanket they've got on that they're trying to get warm under,” Lake Arrowhead Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Hall said. “The wires start getting hot then you have fire that I’ve had the cords catch the carpet on fire.”
Last week a house fire in Wichita falls caused over $10,000 in damages. Fire officials say an electric bathroom heater is to blame. So with the temperatures dropping, it's time to check your heater.
“We haven't ran them all winter so you might want to open them up and at least vacuum out the filters and make sure the filters are clean,” Linda Stevenson with the Red Cross said.
That goes for fireplaces too, as they could be filled with debris that could easily ignite.
“You might want to check and make sure that there is nothing in them, in the chimneys and the flumes,” Stevenson said.
Chief Hall also has some tips to stay safe, if you decide to use a space heater.
“Do not plug them into extension cords, keep them away from the drapes and materials that are combustible, set them more in an open room and let it warm the room up instead of trying to warm you up,” Chief Hall said.
But if something does catch fire, the best thing to do is always call for help.
“If you think something's on fire, you smell something that doesn't smell right, call 911 that's what they're here for,” Stevenson said.
There are a few ways people should not try to heat their homes; using the oven, stove, or lighting candles. Just stick with the central heat.
