38th Annual Christmas Magic is in the air this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Katelyn and Carmen joined Jake in studio today to talk about the 38th Annual Christmas Magic Market, hosted by the Junior League of Wichita Falls, happening this weekend.
Market shopping at the MPEC will be open to the public starting Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. both days and Sunday, November 3 from noon to 5:00 p.m.
The MPEC is located at 1000 5th St. in downtown Wichita Falls.
Tickets are $6 if purchased in advance (link to advanced tickets), $7 if purchased at the door.
You can shop from over 100 merchants from across the country.
The 38th Annual Christmas Magic will once again help give back to this wonderful community.
It’s not just the Market that will be open, Pancakes & PJs with Santa Children is on Saturday, November 2 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Make sure to wear your favorite pajamas and enjoy crafts, pancakes, a story and a special visit from Santa Claus.
Tickets are $20 per child with breakfast included. This ticket will also include admission to the Market. One adult admitted with each paid child.
For more information you can ride your sleigh over to the Junior League of Wichita Falls website, the Christmas Magic Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
