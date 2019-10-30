Wednesday’s weather will be a replay of Tuesday’s

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The weather we’re facing this morning is the same whether we woke up to Tuesday Morning with occasional drizzle, cold temperatures, in a bitter North Wind. Today is likely going to be a windier day than yesterday. Therefore, it’s not out of the question that we see wind chills in the twenties at times this afternoon. Like yesterday, we expect little to no change in our temperatures between now and late this afternoon. As for rain, I believe the chance of measurable rainfall is over for Wichita Falls and areas to the West. However, places like Bowie and Jacksboro could see occasional downpours through mid morning.