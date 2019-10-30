WF shelters seeking donations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The colder temperatures are fast approaching, so Wichita Falls shelters are asking the community for support.
"We need winter gear; gloves, sock, hats, and coats for sure. Last year we gave out 800 coats, so we need lots of coats right now, right away, we are already running short on coats, said Faith Misson CEO Steve Sparks.
As the temperatures decrease, the WF community winters-needs see an increase.
"We are already running at 70 percent capacity in our main dorm. We will probably be bumping up against 80 to 90 percent capacity in the next couple of weeks," said Sparks.
Coming up next month Faith Mission along with the Food Bank and News Channel will be outside of Walmart collecting turkeys
“We will live on turkeys for a long time. that a huge blessing for us,” said Sparks.
“So far, we have not had to turn anyone away, and we would not. We would just find a way to make it work,” said Sparks.
The Salvation Army is also in need.
“We need volunteers this is holiday season is the busiest time of year for the salvation army it always is,” said Sgt. Toby Romack, who adds, “We saw about 220 people last month, and we have already increased this month.”
They got a lot of new programs in the works this year to collect donations and supplies this holiday season.
"This year we have a brand new easy way to volunteer to ring bell its called register to ring dot com get on the internet and type register to ring. Romack adds, "We just came up with this idea that if you do not have time to ring bells, maybe your company or your business maybe you would like to sponsor a kettle.
They will also have the Angel Tree event underway.
The Angel tree toy drive, we have already done the registration for and we have over 500 children that we need to fill Christmas bags for," said Romack.
The Salvation Army is also looking for a facility, like a gym where they can lay out collect donations and prepare them for families they will need to use the space for two weeks and are hoping to have this donated.
