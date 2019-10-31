Breast Cancer survivor shares story and importance of being screened

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Karel Davis describes herself as an optimist. “I’m very much an extrovert,” she said.
At 42 her optimism was tested. Her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer. Having a history of breast cancer in their family, her sister told her to go to the doctor, “And she said, ‘Go get a mammogram’.”
She said the action was one that saved her life.
Just a few weeks after her sister's diagnosis Davis received her own. “The doctor called me and told me the bad news, The way he told me, was really kind of cold and heartless. “It was almost like you tell your spouse to go pick up a loaf of bread. It was, 'Ms. Davis, you have malignant breast cancer. Sorry’."
Her spirit was crushed. “When you hear this news, it’s devastating,” she said.
Davis's emotional response to being diagnosed is something United Regional's Breast Health Navigator Nurse Ellen Cannon has seen time and time again.
Cannon explains to patients the process of treatment after they are diagnosed. She gives patients a book called “Your Breast Cancer Treatment Handbook” to help tell them about their options for treatment.
“I like to make sure that they can know that they’re in control, that they can control their disease process,” Cannon said.
Cannon works closely with Susan Young, who is the Mammography Coordinator for United Regional.
She is used to meeting patients who are hesitant about being examined. “Fear keeps a lot of people away…every woman needs to be getting that annual screening mammogram,” she said.
Abnormalities do not always end up being cancer, but when that is the case, the most common kind is Invasive Ductal Carcinoma.
Research and advancement in treatment has led to high cure rates, “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Cannon said.
For Davis that light was God, family, and friends. “I good friend of mine – I was talking to her on the phone, we had known each other since high school – she said, 'You can use this as a testimony'.”
These days Davis spends her time helping people in Wichita County with another prevalent form of cancer, “Over the Health Department, I work on a Colon Cancer grant. So, I guess cancer is kind of my theme.”
She has had two mastectomies, been diagnosed with Lymphedema, and recently had a bout with tongue cancer. But in the last 14 years since she was first diagnosed, she has not let anything change her outlook on life.
“I'm a photographer. I have two dogs that keep me busy. Cancer to me is just a little detour. It's a chapter in my life. It's not my whole life. I had a whole life before I had cancer and I still have a whole life after cancer.”
Health professionals recommend that women receive mammograms yearly from the time they turn 40 and even earlier if they have a history of breast cancer in their family.
