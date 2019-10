WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Today is Halloween and we are going to have a bone chilling night. Temperatures will fall again into the 20s. With real feel temperatures in the low 20s. The low for tonight is 29 degrees. Temperatures for tomorrow will be warmer ahead of the next cold front. The high for tomorrow is 64 but the cold front moves through as the sun sets. That will cause for a cooler Saturday which will be near 55 degrees.