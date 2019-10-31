Downtown Development joins in on the trick-or-treat fun

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - While there have been several trick-or-treating events for your ghouls and goblins, we’ve got another one.
This trick-or-treat event, put on by Downtown Development of Wichita Falls, will take place right in the heart of downtown Wichita Falls, where more than 20 shops and restaurants will be passing out candy to the kids and those young at heart.
You can stroll the streets of downtown with your trick-or-treaters from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
For more information about this event you can visit the Wichita Falls Downtown Development Facebook page or the event Facebook page.
