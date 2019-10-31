Electra’s Halloween Block Party moves indoors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Electra Police Association’s first big event has moved indoors due to weather concerns.
This Halloween Block Party is meant to bring the community together on Halloween and celebrate the community’s first responders.
The Halloween Block Party will be on Halloween from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 111 East Cleveland Ave. in the Fire meeting room.
Electra Police Officer Reed, Vice President of the Association said, “We’re planning to have games, hold a best pumpkin decorating contest, let kids interact with emergency vehicles like our cop cars, fire trucks and ambulances, and, of course, give out plenty of candy.”
The event that was once supposed to line East Cleveland Avenue has moved indoors. The Electra Police Association made the announcement on Facebook:
This event is funded partially by donations from Waggoner Bank, Top Hat Liquor and Pilgrim Bank.
The Electra Police Association is made up of Electra Police Officers, dispatchers, their families and other citizens of Electra who are interested in volunteering in their free time.
The main focus for the Association is to support the community through public events, classroom visits and different outreach opportunities.
The Association’s next planning meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, November 6 at 3:00 p.m. at the Electra Police and Fire Station and is open to the public.
You can learn more about the Association by checking out the Electra Police Association on Facebook or by visiting their website.
