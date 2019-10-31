Extra Halloween candy? Here’s a solution for that

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After you and your kids grab all of that candy, why not make a little money off of it?
Starting on Monday Heetland Orthodontics will be buying back some of that candy from you at $1 a pound with a 5 pound limit per person.
You can stop by Heetland Orthodontics during normal business hours, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
They are located at 2211 Midwestern Pkwy. Suite 1.
This is the fifth year Heetland Orthodontics is holding the Candy Buy Back.
All of the donated candy will go to a non-profit that will send that candy to our men and women serving overseas.
You have until November 7 to cash in on the extra candy.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.