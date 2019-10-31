Local students bring history to a traditionally spooky day

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Students at Tower Elementary are bringing history to the day usually full of tricks and treats.
The Innovation Specialist at Tower Elementary in Burkburnett is working on a research activity with her students.
On Halloween 2019 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., students will be showcasing their research as a Talking Dead “Museum”.
Students will not only look like their person, but they will also explain the historical significance behind their person.
This is the 4th Annual Tower Talking Dead Museum that students and staff have put together.
For more information you can visit Tower Elementary’s Facebook page.
