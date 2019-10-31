MPEC hotel plans move forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Yesterday the Wichita Falls 4B board approved the possible use of tax dollars for the conference center along with an independently funded hotel.
In the past, conventions have declined to come to Wichita Falls because of the lack of an on-site hotel at the MPEC.
“We would be able to get bigger conventions and more conventions if we had an on-site hotel,” MPEC manager Michael Tipton said.
A 48-million dollar investment by O’Reilly Hospitality and Management will handle the hotel while 12 million dollars would supplement it towards a connected conference center.
The plan is to put it right in the heart of the MPEC.
“I gotta say I did a double-take when I saw where it was going to be but there is a plan to make up the parking we’re losing in the grass lots over there where the RV hookups are,” Tipton said.
The on-site hotel would help to modernize the MPEC. City leaders have had this as a strategic goal for years now.
“The 25 almost 30 years now since the MPEC was conceived and constructed the market’s changed, the expectations of event organizers and conference-goers have changed,” Paul Menzies, assistant city manager, said.
Tipton says O’Reilly may be investing in more than just the hotel as well.
“They want to make some investments it sounds like in the facilities here to update the facility basically.”
Investments the city hasn’t seen in a long time.
“We were kind of talking the other day when was the last time we had this level of investment of outside dollars coming into our community, you have to go back to maybe when the mall was built,” Menzies said.
This plan will still need to be approved by the city council. They’ll discuss it at the Nov. 19 meeting.
This is the second attempt to work with an outside company to build a hotel on site.
