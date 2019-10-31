Playoff spot on the line between Notre Dame and Wichita Christian

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - “It’s been going on for over a decade," Notre Dame senior Thomas Koch said. "They are just cross-town rivals, you want to be the best in the town.”
The High school football season is wrapping up and with it comes some big games and some big rivalries, like in the private school ranks between Wichita Christian and Notre Dame.
Similar to other six-man districts, only two schools make the playoffs and after the Knights lost last week to Lubbock Kingdom Prep this game means major playoff implications.
Tack on that it’s a rivalry game and this is the biggest game of the season for these two teams.
“If we beat them we go to the playoffs," Notre Dame senior Chandler Winn said. "So we want to keep our season going as long as we can and go as far as we can.”
“It’s first district game so that would be just getting us farther to winning district and it would just mean a lot," Wichita Christian sophomore Jonathan Willis said.
A win for Wichita Christian and they are in and Notre Dame is left out.
If Notre Dame wins, the Stars would have to beat Kingdom Prep to force a three-way tie.
These teams have split the last two meetings but Notre Dame holds the all-time record of 13-to-1 but the Stars are wanting to change that.
Kick-off set for 7 AT Lake Wichita Park.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.