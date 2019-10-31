Police looking for suspect in store robbery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers need your help to locate the suspect in the armed robbery of Abel’s General Store #2.
On Wednesday, October 30 at 4:26 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Central East Freeway for a call of a robbery with a weapon.
The victim told officers that at 4 p.m., the suspect came into the store, walked back out, but stayed in the area. About 25-30 minutes later, he walked back in and knocked over a potato chip rack.
He then pulled out a cutting instrument and demanded money from the cashier.
Police say he left the store with an unknown amount of cash.
The suspect is described as a tall man weighing around 200 lbs. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing an orange and red-colored beanie-type hat with plastic sunglasses that had a brown tint to the lenses. He was also wearing a tan Carhart-style jacket with jeans.
If you have any information on this or any other crime, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
