Thursday morning: the coldest morning of the season so far

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Not only is this morning our coldest morning of the season so far, but it’s also the coldest morning in about eight months. Skies are clear and winds are Northerly at 10 to 15 miles per hour. temperatures are in the 20s and wind chills are in the teens. We like the direction that temperatures are going into the weekend, warming nearly every day.
Unlike Tuesday and Wednesday, we expect temperatures to warm through the day under mostly sunny skies and lighter winds. Today’s high temperatures will be near 50 degrees. So this evening will not be warm but it also won’t be windy and skies will be mostly clear. Temperatures will be in the 40s during trick-or-treat time.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.