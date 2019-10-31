VITA & TCE programs seeking volunteers

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Way offers a free tax assistance program, but they’re in need of volunteers for the upcoming tax season.
Genevieve Anderson joined Jake in studio to talk about the need for VITA and TCE Volunteers.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free tax help to people who make $56,000 or less, persons with disabilities and limited-English speaking taxpayers who need help in preparing their own tax returns.
In addition to VITA, the Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) program offers free tax help for all taxpayers 60 years of age and older, specializing in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues.
No previous experience is required.
The upcoming training dates for new volunteers are November 9 and January 4.
For more information about how you can become an IRS-certified tax volunteer you can call 211, visit United Way’s website or check out the VITA Program’s Facebook page.
