Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 10

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 10 of Blitz on 6 action:
Hirschi 35 Springtown 47 - Final - GOTW
Rider at Canyon Randall @ 7:00 p.m.
WFHS vs Plainview @ 7:00 p.m.
Burkburnett vs Decatur @ 7:00 p.m.
Iowa Park vs Bridgeport @ 7:00 p.m.
Vernon vs Krum @ 7:00 p.m.
Graham at Aubrey @ 7:00 p.m
Bowie at Paradise @ 7:00 p.m.
Henrietta vs Gunter @ 7:30 p.m.
Nocona vs Holliday @ 7:30 p.m.
City View at Callisburg @ 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Lindsay @ 7:00 p.m.
Munday vs Shamrock @ 7:00 p.m.
Quanah vs Wheeler @ 7:00 p.m.
Archer City vs Ranger @ 7:00 p.m.
Windthorst vs Electra @ 7:00 p.m.
Petrolia at Santo @ 7:00 p.m.
Knox City vs Chillicothe @ 7:30 p.m.
Crowell vs Paducah 7:30 p.m.
Saint Jo vs Newcastle @ 7:30 p.m.
Benjamin vs Woodson @ 7:30 p.m.
Gold-Burg vs Forestburg @ 7:30 p.m.
Wichita Christian vs Notre Dame @ 7:00 p.m.
No Games
Olney
Northside
Throckmorton
