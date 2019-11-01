Blitz on 6 HS Football Scoreboard: Week 10

Check out all the scores and highlights from Week 10 of Blitz on 6 action (Source: KAUZ)
By Brian Shrull and Katelyn Fox | November 1, 2019 at 3:30 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 3:30 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Here’s all the scores and highlights from Week 10 of Blitz on 6 action:

Thursday

DISTRICT 4-4A DI

Hirschi 35 Springtown 47 - Final - GOTW

GOTW Hirschi vs Springtown highlights

Friday

DISTRICT 3-5A DII

Rider at Canyon Randall @ 7:00 p.m.

WFHS vs Plainview @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-4A DI

Burkburnett vs Decatur @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 3-4A DII

Iowa Park vs Bridgeport @ 7:00 p.m.

Vernon vs Krum @ 7:00 p.m.

Graham at Aubrey @ 7:00 p.m

DISTRICT 4-3A DI

Bowie at Paradise @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-3A DII

Henrietta vs Gunter @ 7:30 p.m.

Nocona vs Holliday @ 7:30 p.m.

City View at Callisburg @ 7:30 p.m.

DISTRICT 4-2A DI

Seymour at Lindsay @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 5-2A DII

Munday vs Shamrock @ 7:00 p.m.

Quanah vs Wheeler @ 7:00 p.m.

DISTRICT 6-2A DII

Archer City vs Ranger @ 7:00 p.m.

Windthorst vs Electra @ 7:00 p.m.

Petrolia at Santo @ 7:00 p.m.

6-MAN FOOTBALL

Knox City vs Chillicothe @ 7:30 p.m.

Crowell vs Paducah 7:30 p.m.

Saint Jo vs Newcastle @ 7:30 p.m.

Benjamin vs Woodson @ 7:30 p.m.

Gold-Burg vs Forestburg @ 7:30 p.m.

Wichita Christian vs Notre Dame @ 7:00 p.m.

Saturday

No Games

Bye Week

Olney

Northside

Throckmorton

