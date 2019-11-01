Downtown WF Farmer’s Market changing to winter hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market is switching over to their new seasonal hours.
Starting at their Market Day this Saturday they will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Market is open the first and third Saturday of each month.
The Downtown Wichita Falls Farmer’s Market is located at 713 Ohio Ave.
Before the Market opens, there will be a Veteran’s Day Parade starting at 9:00 a.m.
For more information you can visit the Downtown WF Farmer’s Market website or call 940-322-4525.
