Former MSU-Texas athlete shares thoughts on NCAA decision to pay players

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Tuesday, NCAA officials voted in favor of student athletes being paid for their image, name, and likeness being used by schools.
It is a move that former Midwestern State University basketball player Greg Giddings agrees with
Giddings played basketball for MSU in the mid-eighties. It was his childhood dream.
“One of the reasons I chose here was because I grew up watching people play here.”
Since then, the landscape for college athletics has changed dramatically. So much money has been made from it at well-known universities.
“If a young woman or young man can generate some income with his likeness, I have no problem with it whatsoever.”
But that amount of income is sure to vary when it comes to which division a student athlete plays in. “At the Division-II level, I would just be really surprised if anyone would be able to make any money off of that,’ Giddings said.
Division-II schools may not have the same reach and broadcast deals that Division-I schools do, but the NCAA is requiring all divisions to be included in the recent change.
MSU-Texas Athletic Director Kyle Williams said it is early in the game when it comes to figuring out the rules for paying players.
“If we market them on our website do we have to pay them for those sorts of things? I don't know the answer to that,” he said.
He is interested to see how it will affect recruiting, “Does it become a free agency for the athlete?”
While competition is a huge factor in sports, Williams said he also wants to make sure his players are able to walk across the stage at the end of their college career.
Giddings feels paying players may help that, “If you basically only give them a scholarship – which is a lot, I’m not saying a full scholarship is not a lot – but if you don't give them the opportunity to have a little bit more money then it's going to be hard for them to basically say ‘I'm not going to go into the WNBA or the NBA. That's just one of the things I think is good about it. It might keep people in school a little bit longer.”
The NCAA’s decision will officially take effect January 2021.
