Former Olney Police Chief pleads guilty to threats at gunpoint

OLNEY, Texas (TNN) - The former Acting Police Chief of Olney has pleaded guilty to threatening a person at gunpoint following an investigation by the FBI Dallas Field Office, according to a report from U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, Erin Nealy Cox.
Robert Michael Cross pleaded guilty on Oct. 29 to deprivation of rights before U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor.
“This was a despicable abuse of power,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox. “The public should be assured that we will not hesitate to hold the defendant accountable.”
According to the report, Cross admitted to coercing two people into engaging in conduct for his own benefit after arresting them for aggravated robbery offenses. He promised to have the criminal cases against them dismissed if they complied with his demands.
Cross took the pair out to eat dinner and watch a movie about a month after their arrest before pulling out a gun and threatening one of them with bodily harm and willfully depriving him of the Constitutional right to be free from unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer.
Cross now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and sentencing is set for March 9, 2020.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Boudreau is prosecuting the case.
