Kids celebrate Halloween across Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita falls kids trick or treated the night away, to get as much candy as their buckets could hold. Parents and kids lined the sidewalks of nearly every neighborhood.
We caught up with some of the families to talk costumes! Life Church over off Seymour Highway did things a little bit different tonight, they created a drive thru toy parade. Toys came alive, and everyone that drove through to see them left with a bag full of candy. The church’s pastor says it started as a way for people to have fun while staying out of the cold weather.
Trick-or-treaters also walked the streets of downtown Wichita Falls tonight. Despite the chilly weather, it was a great turn out, especially for parents who wanted to bring their kids to a safe environment for trick or treating. More than twenty restaurants and shops opened their doors to pass out candy to anyone who was in the spirit of Halloween, or anyone with a sweet tooth. The trick-or-treat event was put on by downtown development and kids everywhere were filled with excitement.
