Kids celebrate Halloween across Wichita Falls

Trick-or-treaters also walked the streets of downtown Wichita Falls tonight. Despite the chilly weather, it was a great turn out, especially for parents who wanted to bring their kids to a safe environment for trick or treating. More than twenty restaurants and shops opened their doors to pass out candy to anyone who was in the spirit of Halloween, or anyone with a sweet tooth. The trick-or-treat event was put on by downtown development and kids everywhere were filled with excitement.