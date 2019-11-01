Kimber the puppy is ready to find a fur-ever family

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s our favorite part of Friday on First at Five it is our Pet of the Week with Emily’s Legacy Rescue.
Kimber with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken with a cute little beagle mix who just so happens to also be named Kimber.
Kimber, the puppy, is around four months old and is looking for a fur-ever home because right now she is with a foster family.
This Saturday Emily’s Legacy Rescue will be at PetCo right next to Target off of Kemp Boulevard from noon until 4:00 p.m. with Kimber and some of her other dog friends and some cats who are also in need of adoption.
This process is not free but the $125 adoption fee will cover spay or neutering, shots and a microchip.
If you’d like to get a head start, you can fill out an adoption form, here.
They also have their Pins for Purrfect Pets event coming up on November 24.
For more information you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue Facebook page.
