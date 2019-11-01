South winds deliver a warmer Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After nearly a week of winter-like temperatures, it’s nice to see that more comfortable weather has returned to the forecast in time for the weekend. Plus the forecast is mainly a sunny one. Like yesterday morning, skies are clear and temperatures cold this morning.
Thanks to south winds, today will be warmer than yesterday. Under sunny skies, we’ll be in the low 50s by noon. Highs will be in the low 60s. The polar and subtropical jet streams are coming together and running parallel across the plains. This weather pattern suggests stable, dry and mainly uneventful weather for the next few days.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
