38th Annual Christmas Magic Market is open for business

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Christmas Magic is back in the air in Wichita Falls for their 38th Annual series of events.
News Channel 6′s very own Chris Horgen and Ashley Fitzwater have been at the first day of Christmas Magic Market Shopping since it opened at 9:00 a.m.
Hundreds of merchants from all over the U.S. will be at the MPEC until 7:00 p.m. Friday night and throughout the weekend.
They will be opening again from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5:00 p.m.
Tickets are $6 if purchased in advance, $7 if purchased at the door.
On Saturday kids can wear pajamas from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to enjoy a snowflake story, crafts, pancakes and a visit from Santa Claus himself.
Tickets are $20 per child with breakfast included. This ticket will also include admission to the market. One adult can be admitted with each paid child.
The MPEC is located at 1000 5th St. in downtown Wichita Falls.
For more information you can always visit the Christmas Magic Facebook page or the Junior League of Wichita Falls website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.