8th Annual Wreaths for Vets Burger Burn and Car Show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Red River Harley-Davidson and Lone Star Muscle Cars are teaming up again to raise money for Wreaths for Vets.
On November 2 starting the 8th Annual Burger Burn and Car Show will get sizzling at Red River Harley-Davidson located at 4514 Northwest Fwy. in Wichita Falls.
You can stop by and grab a hamburger or Windthorst sausage from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
The Car Show will be starting at 9:00 a.m., hosted by Lone Star Muscle Cars.
The money raised at the Burger Burn will benefit the community by going to the local volunteer group, Wreaths For Vets.
Wreaths for Vets makes and places wreaths on the graves of veterans every year at the county cemetery.
Wreaths are prepared on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and laid out on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.
You can learn more by visiting the Red River Harley-Davisdon website or the Lone Star Muscle Cars website.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.