WF Art Association celebrates 70 years

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Art Association is celebrating their 70th anniversary this year.
The WF Art Association and Downtown Wichita Falls Development shared an announcement on Friday at a press conference regarding their plans to host more live Art Battles in 2020.
Specifically, Wichita Falls will be hosting the 2020 Art Battle Championships in April.
The best of 16 painters in that competition will go on to compete in the 2020 Art Battle World Championship in Tokyo, Japan in October.
These events will bring Art Battle International and the WF Art Association together to help bring more artists and greater attention to Wichita Falls.
On November 9 they are holding an Art Battle in Wichita Falls at The Warehouse located at 1401 Lamar St.
Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the 12 competing painters will start at 6:00 p.m.
The audience will get to vote on their favorite pieces to award a winner.
For more information you can call 940-636-9299 or visit the Wichita Falls Art Association website.
