WF marijuana dealer convicted in federal criminal trial

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A drug dealer has been convicted of a marijuana conspiracy in the first federal criminal trial in Wichita Falls in more than eight years, according to a report from Erin Nealy Cox, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas.
Wichita Falls resident Chad Anthony Ray was convicted following a day-long trial before U.S. District Judge Reed C. O’Connor. Ray now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
Ray was first indicted in July of 2019 for conspiring to distribute marijuana along with six co-defendants.
The report said evidence presented at the trial suggests Ray’s co-conspirators shipped marijuana through the U.S. Mail from Oregon to Wichita Falls. The co-conspirators shipped around 1,100 pounds of marijuana to Wichita Falls and surrounding cities including Henrietta and Iowa Park.
The report also states other conspirators received the marijuana packages and repackaged and sold the contents with the proceeds going back to the suppliers in Oregon.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office is adamant about prosecuting illicit substances shipped through the U.S. Mail to the Northern District of Texas,” said Cox. “We will not allow criminals to harm the community by exploiting the Postal Service.”
The prosecutors showed that Ray personally received 29 packages of marijuana, collected money for marijuana sales and tracked packages that were sent to other addresses by using the USPS tracking numbers.
Five co-defendants pleaded guilty: Randall Dizon, Jonathan Michael Fernandez, Jarrett Devon Grant, Ronald Vance Latimer, and Justin Kent Reed. The sixth, Dustin Weaver, remains a fugitive.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Wichita Falls Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Walters and Joseph Magliolo prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.