WFFD fight early morning garage fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department fought a garage fire Friday morning.
The WFFD was called to a fire on Dirks Dr. around 4:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, firefighters located the fire in a detached garage with flames showing through the roof.
After containing the fire to the garage, firefighters determined the area of origin was the attic of the building.
WFFD estimates the damages to be around $25,000.
There were no injuries to residents or firefighters and the fire is still under investigation.
