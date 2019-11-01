Wichita Christian High School band honored at competition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After performing musical selections from the Rocky movies, the Wichita Christian High School band earned the award of Champion Field Band in the TAPPS State Competition in Waco, Texas on October 28.
The band also earned a Division 1 rating after competing against schools from across Texas in the non-marching portion of the Fall Band Championship.
Solos were performed by Parker Landes, guitar player, and Gabriel Dameron, drumset player.
The Wichita Christian drumline took home a Division 1 rating and fourth place overall along with the best tenor line and best cymbal line caption ratings.
The Wichita Christian High School band is directed by Adam Lynskey.
