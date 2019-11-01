Yajaira Garcia’s family to celebrate one-year anniversary this weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This Sunday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Yajaira Garcia. Police say the Old High student was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend.
“I feel like you learn to live your life around it. It’s never really like it gets better there are a few days where you think about it and it’s all you think about all day. Then there are days where its a specific smell or a specific thing that reminds you of the day you found out and got the new or the last day you saw her,” said childhood friend Monse Benitez.
Last November investigators say Yaraija Garcia was shot and killed by her ex-boyfriend but this weekend the family is going to honor her in a big way starting with a procession at the Los Muertos event.
“Yajaira’s family oh my gosh. we are so thrilled to have them obviously it is a very touchy and sensitive subject and so for them to come out and they are having family flown in from Mexico just to come and help them celebrate that Sunday is her one year anniversary of her passing and so I think that just amplify the energy and the feeling for her family,” said Alicia Duran.
Garcia’s grade school friend Monse said Yajaira changed her life forever and she like the family will always celebrate her. She’s the type of person that needs to be remembered because of her story, of how she recovered from the things in her life. How she recovered from the things that she went through, things that shaped her into the person that she was. She deserved to be remembered,” said Benitez.
A trial date of February 3, 2020, has been set for her alleged killer.
