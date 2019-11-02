Clinics of North Texas celebrates 100 years of service

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Clinics of North Texas celebrated 100 years of service in Texoma today. The dedicated doctors, physicians, nurses and so many others have helped patients at the clinic since 1919.
The clinic survived the Wichita Falls tornado of 1979, losing only part of the roof in the corner of the building. They’ve served Texoma for over 40 years at its main location located at 501 Midwestern Parkway East.
“People that I’ve met here they are super, super wonderful to work with, the employees are wonderful. They are the driving force of the clinic and I feel at home. That’s why we decided to move to Texas”, radiologist Hung Nguyen said.
Another physician who's been with the clinic since the 80s has seen the exponential growth they've had since he started.
“We wouldn't be anywhere without the 230 employees I think we have now but we wouldn't be anywhere without the people who are backing us up because our office is only as good as our nurses and receptionists, we've got the best,” Dr. Gary Ozier said.
They celebrated their centennial birthday with cake, hot dogs, nachos, face painting and even a cake walk. The staff are looking forward to another successful 100 years.
