Hamilton Bryan and WF Area Food Bank pack meals for kids

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Hamilton Bryan Furniture store partnered with No Child Hungry and the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank to help pack meals for the community that the food bank will distribute.
Employees and volunteers made a assembly line on Nov. 2 where they packed many non perishable foods like rice and corn. They packed 48 boxes that will serve up to 10,000 meals.
“We’re honored to have served this community for 75 years and this is just a small token of our way to give back to families and children in need.” said Steve Fairchild, general manager of Hamilton Bryan.
This is the first time Hamilton Bryan has done this kind of event.
According to No Kid Hungry, one in seven kids in America face the threat of hunger.
