Veterans, schools and businesses participate in the 2019 Veteran’s Parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Veterans from Vietnam and WWII took part in this year’s Veteran’s Parade along with several other community organizations and businesses on Nov. 2.
“Today we’re out here representing the Air Force Sergeant’s Association," Calvin Mathes, Air Force Academy Instructor said. "Basically that’s an association that goes up on capitol hill and represents on behalf of the air force, making sure that we get our benefits. Those benefits extend to our veterans so we’re out here raising awareness for AFSA.”
The parade rolled out around 11 a.m. with the bands and ROTC programs from several Texoma schools also taking part with Rider, Hirschi and Burkburnett all participating.
“I think it’s important because the veterans who served need people to remember the things that they did and that’s what we’re out here trying to do,” Mathes said.
WWII veteran Robert Seabury recently interviewed with News Channel 6 and his story can be found here.
“We’re just trying to remember them and trying to celebrate the sacrifice that the veterans before us have made," Mathes said.
Wichita County justice of the peace candidate Annetta Pope participated with her own float in the parade.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.