Wichita Falls WWII veteran to attend Veterans Day Parade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls community is celebrating veterans and the sacrifices they've made for our country at their annual Veteran’s Day parade.
One of the service members who's going to be in that parade is one of the few World War II veterans left in Wichita Falls. 94 year old Robert Seabury served in the Pacific Theater and moved to Wichita Falls after the war. This year he will be among only a few vets that served beside him in the 40’s.
“Four or five years ago there were a large bunch of us, there are just a handful of us left that are World War II,” Seabury said. “We'll be riding on a trailer pulled by a World War II truck.”
In the war he spent his deployment in the Pacific Theater. “I was a Lt. J.G. (Lieutenant Junior Grade) was an officer on an LCI (Landing Craft Infantry) gun boat. Gun boats where used for close fire support of landings,” Seabury said.
After the war he moved from his home in Iowa to Texas and says the weather was a whole lot different.
“I had a little airplane and I flew down to Wichita Falls, I thought I had landed in the tropics,” Seabury joked.
The veterans parade goes right through the middle of downtown and will have high school bands, the flag corps, and veterans from various wars.
“We’re just able to showcase how we transition from military life to back to civilian life,” member of VFW Post #8878 and parade organizer Michael Hood said.
Next week vets will go to schools around town telling their stories and continuing history.
Tomorrow’s parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. at sixth and Indiana and continues through downtown to sixth and Scott. All veterans and their families are encouraged to come out and enjoy the show.
