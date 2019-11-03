Community members honor lost loved ones at Dia de los Muertos festival

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As attendees of the Dia de los Muertos festival enjoy music and dancing, through a stone archway, families prepare their altars.
Each altar represents a family, with pictures of their deceased loved ones everywhere.
“It’s about any family that wants to honor their loved ones that have passed on,” said Yvette Castillo.
For three years, Castillo and her family have set an altar, or ofrenda, at the Wichita Falls Dia de los Muertos festival.
“I think this part is important for any family, big or small, to recognize that even though their family members have gone on, they still play a part in our lives, they’re still important,” said Castillo.
“It’s so beautiful to see in the altar area all these families coming together,” added Alicia Duran, the founder of Potencia Projects.
For the first time this year, community members held photos of their passed family members in a processional through the festival to the altars.
Once there Aztec dancers blessed each one.
Alicia Duran, whose business Potencia Projects co-hosts the festival, says over the years, she’ s only seen the altars grow and become more elaborate.
“We’re just so grateful that people just want to be a part of it,” said Duran.
And Castillo said her family is already thinking of ways to make theirs bigger and better for next year’s festival.
“This is an American family and everybody on here is special. We still laugh with them. We still smile with them. We still celebrate with them,” said Castillo.
